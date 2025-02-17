Neville claims only one Man Utd player would get into Tottenham’s starting XI: ‘It’s just really sad’

Gary Neville insists only one Man Utd player would get into the starting XI at Tottenham after watching the Red Devils lose 1-0 to Spurs.

A close-range finish from James Maddison in the first half settled the match on Sunday with Ange Postecoglou’s side easing some of the recent pressure on their manager.

But the pain continues for Ruben Amorim with Man Utd dropping down to 15th in the Premier League table with previous relegation strugglers Everton now above the Red Devils in the table.

It is now just four wins from 15 Premier League matches under Amorim for Man Utd as the players struggle to adapt to his new playing style of philosophy.

Tottenham are missing a lot of players through injury but Neville reckons only one Man Utd player gets into the Tottenham starting XI with both sides having fully fit squads to choose from.

“We talk about the Manchester United players not being good enough,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the match.

“Take Tottenham’s best players, [Pedro] Porro, [Destiny] Udogie, [Micky] Van de Ven, [Cristian] Romero, [Yves] Bissouma, [Pape] Sarr, [James] Maddison, [Dominic] Solanke, [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Heung-min] Son, [Brennan] Johnson, [Mathys] Tel.

“How many Manchester United players would get into that Tottenham team if everyone was fit? I think Bruno Fernandes would, you’d want him in there.

“Maybe Amad but to be honest if it’s a choice between Kulusevski or Amad, I’d probably go with Kulusevski.

“So my point is every single Tottenham player barring one is better than every single Manchester United player.

“That’s not being emotional or ranting, it’s just really sad that that’s where Man United are currently at, they haven’t got the players.

“There’s a lot of uncertainly on and off the pitch and hopefully Ruben Amorim is given the time to rebuild over the next two years but every single Tottenham player gets into the Man United team – probably except for Bruno – and that’s a problem.”

Matthijs De Ligt insists Man Utd must earn their “fortune” and admits the Red Devils’ confidence has “taken a real hit” in recent weeks.

De Ligt told Sky Sports: “If you lose it’s never enough. We can speak about the personal problems, the injuries, but Tottenham have the same problems. If you lose, it is never enough.

“We played OK and created some chances. But if you lose 1-0, you didn’t score and conceded one, so we needed to improve at both ends.

“I think the urgency, the hunger to score, that is something that may be lacking. That’s not only on the attackers, it’s also on the midfield and the defenders. It’s a team thing and we definitely need to improve.

“I think you can say [confidence] has taken a real hit. Especially in the Premier League, if you lose the confidence you lose the game.

“We still had a starting XI with first-team players. It’s no excuse. It’s not nice when you lose five players in one week, but that’s part of football, part of life.

“I believe you have to deserve fortune. At the moment, apparently we don’t deserve it. I don’t believe in fortune coming out of nowhere.”