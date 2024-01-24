Man Utd: Neville picks out first priority for Berrada after ‘stealth’ approach ‘caught City by surprise’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given his verdict on the arrival of Omar Berrada, who is leaving Manchester City for their local rivals.

It was revealed earlier this month that Man Utd are closing in on a ‘major coup’ by landing the ‘highly regarded’ Berrada from Man City, who is set to replace Richard Arnold by becoming the club’s new chief executive.

The arrival of Berrada will be the first significant change made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is on the brink of becoming a 25% stakeholder in Man Utd.

It was announced towards the end of 2023 that Ratcliffe has an agreement in place with Man Utd and his deal is expected to be ratified by the Premier League at some point in February.

Ratcliffe will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is finalised and the appointment of Berrada marks a much-needed step in the right direction.

The Daily Mail have indicated that United’s ‘coup’ for Berrada ‘caught City by surprise’. The report adds.

‘Such was the secrecy surrounding United’s move to appoint Omar Berrada as the club’s new chief executive that Manchester City only found out about the switch just days before the news broke at the weekend. ‘Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is understood to have approached Berrada in December after he and Sir Jim Ratcliffe identified City’s chief football operations officer as the man they wanted to lead United. The 46-year-old also spoke to Ratcliffe and the Glazers before agreeing to move to Old Trafford. ‘However, the agreement is said to have taken City by surprise last week, with director of football Txiki Begiristain particularly shocked to learn that his right-hand man was defencing to the other side.’

Neville thinks one of Berrada’s first priorities will be to improve the “communication” at Man Utd.

“It’s a big job being CEO for Man United, when you think of all the things he has to go at. But there are also some pretty easy wins straightaway,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Communication is really important, to have that voice that the club haven’t had for the last 10 years. He can form part of a new management structure that can build trust with the fans, us and everybody that watches.

“They’ve not had someone who has operated in football for a long time and that’s important, but it’s a big task and all eyes are going to be on him. He’s obviously had a brilliant, amazing grounding at Man City and Barcelona, two of the most successful clubs over the last 15 years.”

Neville also reckons Berrada is a “very good signing” and he praised Man Utd for pulling off this “stealth” raid.

“We don’t quite know what’s gone on at City, but there’s a pathway that would be needed for everybody – at every club – as he’s probably two or three down the chain at City and wanted to see a pathway to the top,” Neville added.

“Maybe that wasn’t there. But it’s deemed a very good signing by Manchester United.

“What I did like about it, is that it was almost stealth, in the sense it wasn’t a massive build-up over a few months that dragged out. It just happened so quickly and I like that about it.”