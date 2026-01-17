Neville picks out two ‘outstanding’ Man Utd stars for special praise in Man City win

Man Utd legend Gary Neville picked out Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo out for special praise as the Red Devils beat Man City 2-0 on Saturday.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim last week as Darren Fletcher took the side for matches against Burnley and Brighton before Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as the interim head coach until the end of the season.

And Man Utd provided Carrick with the perfect start by dominating the Manchester Derby against Man City on Saturday in a win that could have been more comfortable.

Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu scored the goals as Gianluigi Donnarumma produced several brilliant saves to keep Man City in the match against the arch-rivals.

During his Sky Sports commentary, Neville selected Man Utd captain Fernandes and goalscorer Mbeumo as two of the best players for the Red Devils.

“Well, 65 minutes of a proper performance, a proper attack and a proper goal. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo have both been outstanding and they haven’t quite connected perfectly, but now they do. It is absolutely electric in this ground.

“This is not a time to get giddy. There has been many false starts. That is three days of pretty good work that we have seen in 65 minutes from Michael Carrick, I have to say.”

Neville added: “I expected a battle. Yes, of course. But I don’t think Man City were expecting United to be as organised and devastating in the combinations in the attack.”

The Man Utd legend also claimed during the match that Man City looked shell-shocked by how the Red Devils played in their first game under Carrick.

Neville continued: “Man City cannot believe it. Massive figures, Donnarumma, Rodri, Haaland shaking their head and the biggest of all, Pep Guardiola – stunned. They have been run ragged.

“Man Utd have punched and punched on the attack constantly. Really simple principles here.

“Michael Carrick is in heaven.”

Reflecting on the victory, Man Utd legend Neville said: “Well, what a performance, what an atmosphere, and what a day.

“For Arsenal, that Premier League title is there for you to go and grab.

“Absolutely incredible day.

“The goals help, the result helps, but my goodness was that performance needed. Michael Carrick has played in great United teams, he knows what it looks like.

“To put that into a team in three days – this is not a time to get carried away because United have had so many false starts.

“But it is massively encouraging to say the least.”