Neville picks four ‘winners’ of new Man Utd system who will be ‘dead certs’ under Amorim

Gary Neville has picked out Luke Shaw and three other Man Utd players as the big “winners” of the new system under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have not had very long at all on the training pitch as they look to learn Amorim’s new style of play and 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim took charge of his first training session eight days ago with many of his players not joining in until the end of last week because of international duty.

Man Utd drew their first match under Amorim 1-1 against Ipswich Town on Sunday as they moved up once place to 12th in the Premier League as the new manager realised the size of the job on his hands.

And former Man Utd defender Neville has picked out four players that he thinks will emerge as “winners” from the new system under Amorim.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Luke Shaw, if he can keep fit. As I think that left centre-back needs to eventually be able to play out as a left-back, so he is well suited to do both. The same must be said of the right centre-back.

“We saw Mazraoui do it against Ipswich. I think Ugarte will be a winner, just because I think in midfield, not just because he’s played for him before.

“I think it’s how you fit in the likes of Rashford, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes. Because one thing you know with that system, you’ve got two wing-backs, you’ve got a back three and you’ve got a two in front.

“It’s then that three, which obviously the two that he likes to play sort of come inside a little bit. So, you’re wondering about sort of Amad… Amad played obviously wide yesterday, but Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund, Zirkzee, Fernandes. That’s the conundrum of those attacking positions where I can’t quite see what’s going to happen.

“I think Mainoo and Ugarte for me, playing midfield, I think they’re absolute certs. I think Luke Shaw’s a certainty to play. I think he would be anyway in a back four or a back three.

“I think ultimately you’ll end up with Yoro as the right-centre-back, I think just because of that energy and that pace. So, I think the winners will be the ones who I think are adaptable.

“When we played with a back five with Terry Venables or a back three with Glenn Hoddle, the outer centre-backs do have to be able to go out wide. So, I think the ones who are more flexible and agile are going to be the winners.”

