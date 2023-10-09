Neville predicts where Man Utd will finish this season as he claims one player is a ‘big problem’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville doesn’t think Erik ten Hag’s side will finish in the top five this season after their poor start to the new campaign.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 when they lost to Galatasaray 3-2 in the Champions League in midweek – but their 2-1 victory over Brentford over the weekend has taken some pressure off Ten Hag.

Scott McTominay came off the bench to score twice in stoppage time as Man Utd picked up their fourth Premier League win in eight matches this season.

It was a far from convincing performance again from Man Utd and Neville fears that Andre Onana – who should’ve done better for Brentford’s opener – is becoming a “big problem”.

“I don’t think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“I think they are way off it. And I’m surprised because seven or eight weeks ago, I had them third, But honestly from what I see at the moment, I don’t think the goalkeeper is settled in, I think he should have saved the one yesterday so that is a problem.

“If your goalkeeper is not settled in and there is a bit of instability around that, it does create a big problem. I’ve had that at United. So United, not for me.

“Chelsea, I think are probably nearer to it if they can go on a run because they have got some really good young talented players. Their age is a lot better than United’s squad.”

McTominay was linked with a move away from Man Utd in the summer transfer window with West Ham putting a bid in for his services.

But the Hammers didn’t meet the Red Devils’ valuation of the Scotland international and he remains as a bit-part player under Ten Hag.

And Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel is confused why McTominay appeared to be up for sale all summer when he has the quality to be a valuable part of their squad.

After watching McTominay’s heroics against Brentford, Schmeichel told Premier League Productions: “He’s got the ability to do that.

“I don’t understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay was up for sale all summer and I don’t understand that.

“He’s a fantastic player, you need utility players. You need players that can play different positions, that can come from the bench and change the course of the game and he’s definitely one of them.

“You bring in players and you sit there with big question marks, why is that player there?”

