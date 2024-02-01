Man Utd: Neville reckons Rashford has decided he doesn’t ‘give a f**k’ with team-mates ‘briefing against him’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks there are “a few people briefing against” Marcus Rashford as it appears he no longer “gives a f**k”.

The England international landed himself in hot water with Erik ten Hag after missing training through “illness” the day after going out until 3am in a Belfast nightclub.

Rashford missed their match against Newport County in the FA Cup at the weekend but Man Utd released a statement outlining that the matter is now “closed” after the Red Devils forward took “responsibility for his actions”.

It is not the first time Rashford has been disciplined by Man Utd with the 26-year-old attending a nightclub party for his birthday after the Red Devils’ embarrassing 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Man City at Old Trafford in October.

And Man Utd legend Neville admits he’s a “little bit worried” about Rashford as it appears that he doesn’t “give a f**k” about his off-field behaviour.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast: “I’m a little bit worried [about Marcus Rashford]. I think when someone who’s been as peaceful and quiet for the last seven or eight years – almost in some ways perfect for 10 years in terms of his behaviour – and then the last four months, there’s a couple of things that’s happened, I always think, ‘Is he alright?’ ‘What’s going on him with him?’

“He’s either struggling or he’s thought, ‘I don’t give a f**k’. It’s one of those two things and I don’t think it’s that [the latter], but he’s getting a lot of attention.”

A report on Wednesday insisted that the rest of the Man Utd squad has now ‘grown tired of his selfish behaviour’ and that Rashford has ‘been left feeling isolated’.

Neville added: “This morning, reading the headlines in the newspapers and the stories, it feels to me that there’s a few people briefing against him, because there are things in there that his teammates are sick of him, he’s distant in the dressing room, there’s things that have come out that mean there are people in the dressing room – or connected to the dressing room.

“Sometimes you think about support in the dressing room – who is grabbing a hold of him in that dressing room and saying, ‘Sort your s**t out’.”

And Roy Keane thinks Rashford has to own his recent mistakes, the former Man Utd captain continued: “The penny has to drop for him [Marcus Rashford]. When we went into the dressing room, guys wouldn’t pat you on the back and saying, ‘Well done for missing training yesterday’.

“I came back late one time, I went to Nottingham to watch a reserve match, I’d only just come to Manchester United and came in four or five hours late. You’re talking about Marcus getting that protection – sometimes you are on your own. You’re 26, you’re an experienced player in the dressing room. You must hold your hands up and say, ‘I have been an idiot’.”

Keane reckons football has become a “chore” for the Man Utd forward, he added: “We talk about him [Marcus Rashford], he’s a young lad, lots of pressure and he’s local, but it doesn’t look like he’s enjoying his football anymore. It goes hand in hand, what is happening off the pitch and on it. Football looks like it’s a chore to him, and it shouldn’t be. There’s pressure on everybody there, but he’s a big player for Manchester United. He’s shown before that he can produce.

“The cars, the watches, all that is great, but don’t forget what comes first – your football. Good luck with all that other stuff, but if that is becoming more important than your football, then you’re in trouble.”