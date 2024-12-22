Man Utd: Neville reacts to latest Rashford snub vs Bournemouth as ‘inevitable ending’ nears

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks Marcus Rashford now faces an “inevitable ending” at Old Trafford after Ruben Amorim left him out of his third matchday squad in a row.

Amorim axed Rashford and team-mate Alejandro Garnacho for their 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby last weekend.

The Man Utd boss included Garnacho in his squad as the Red Devils lost 4-3 to Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek but Rashford was still absent.

And Amorim left Rashford out of his squad against Bournemouth today too after Rashford’s comments earlier in the week insisting that he wanted a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.

In an interview with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

On leaving Rashford out again, Amorim told Sky Sports: “No that is not possible, it’s my decision and always will be. It’s selection. I want to see the best of my players and I try different things with different players. That’s my focus.”

Man Utd legend Neville thinks the Rashford saga will now reach an “inevitable ending” in the Januuary transfer window after his latest snub.

After hearing the team news ahead of the match against Bournemouth, Neville told Sky Sports: “Rashford’s absence isn’t really a surprise any more. It’s something of the norm.

“You leave him out for three matches on the bounce, something really is going wrong or has gone wrong.

“It’s not looking great for both Marcus’ future at the club or Manchester United keeping him. I suspect it’s getting to the point in the journey where there is an inevitable ending.”

Neville said earlier this week that he expects Rashford to still find a big club whenever he leaves Man Utd as he has a “pedigree”.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Neville said: “I think he’ll (Rashford) get a big club because there is a pedigree there…

“I don’t think United will want an embarrassment on their hands – they’ll probably want him abroad.”