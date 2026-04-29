Gary Neville has named his dream and realistic signings at Man Utd this summer.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has named three “realistic” signings for the Red Devils this summer and his three “dream world” transfers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form in recent months under Michael Carrick after the former Man Utd midfielder replace Ruben Amorim in January.

It is not clear if Carrick will definitely be the new permanent manager next season but he has put himself in the best possible position with nine wins, two draws and two losses in his first 13 matches.

Man Utd are third in the Premier League and will almost certainly be in the Champions League next season, giving them all the extra revenue that comes with that.

And the Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as they continue to strengthen their squad in the summer.

When asked to reveal his three ideal targets for the summer, Neville told Sky Sports: “If you said three, I’d want two midfield players and a centre-half. If you said to me a top centre-half and two good midfield players, that’s what this squad needs right now.

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“To be fair, it does need other things after that, but I would say, to me, they dealt with the wide areas [last summer].

“They’ve got Amad [Diallo], [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha, [Mason] Mount who can play there a little bit, so I’m actually okay with that.

“I think No.10s with Mount and Bruno Fernandes… Bruno plays there every week, he’s reliable, so I’d say there’s no problem there.

“It’s two central midfield players and definitely a centre-half, we need a top centre-half.

“Dream world, it would be Marquinhos, [Declan] Rice and [Harry] Kane. Realistic, I’m going [Sandro] Tonali, [Elliot] Anderson and I’m going [Ezri] Konsa.”

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Neville reckons Man Utd should be looking to compete for the Premier League title next season, especially if Pep Guardiola ends up leaving Man City or they receive a “big points deduction” over alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules.

Neville: Man Utd could challenge next season but…

When asked if Man Utd should be challenging next season, Neville added: “Why not? Liverpool aren’t ahead them at the moment in the pecking order, neither are Chelsea, neither are Aston Villa.

“But Manchester United haven’t had to cope with Champions League football or cup competitions this season, so there’s a massive advantage there.

“However, I think it will come down to: how does this Arsenal team deal with winning or losing the league? We don’t know what’s going to happen there.

“That could be a case of: they [Arsenal] have won it, can they win it back-to-back? Difficult. If they haven’t won it, how are they going to recover and what’s going to happen there?

“The big question is here [at Manchester City]. Two things… Pep Guardiola and the 115 charges. What’s going to happen with those charges? Are they going to get a big points deduction if found guilty of some of the more serious offences? So they’re two big questions.

“If Manchester City were to get a big points deduction or Pep Guardiola leaves, and you’ve got Arsenal reeling from not winning it, I would say Manchester United are in with a right chance.”