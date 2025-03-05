Gary Neville claims there was a palpable “sadness” at Old Trafford as Manchester United lost to Fulham in the FA Cup and sensed the “relief” after Ruben Amorim took one of his players off.

United lost on penalties to Fulham, leaving them with the Europa League as the only chance of silverware in what has been another harrowing season for their fans.

Rasmus Hojlund started against the Cottagers but the striker extended his run without a goal to a shocking 18 games before being subbed off in the second half in favour of teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin.

And Neville claims he felt the “relief” in the stadium when Hojlund – who’s scored just 23 goals in 78 games since joining the Red Devils from Atalanta for £64m in the summer of 2023 – was substituted.

“I thought Manchester United would have a scare but get through against Fulham,” Neville said on The Overlap US.

“They’ve got injuries which are a factor but the balance of the team is wrong. They’ve got no pace up front. They started with Hojlund, Zirkzee and Eriksen.

“Hojlund had a really difficult game, it was a worry. That was my biggest takeaway from the game, there’s a lad that now hasn’t scored in 18 games.

“I have to say I think he’s got a bit of talent and has something physically. But he’s shot at the moment and he’s really struggling. It’s sad.

“You could see when he was subbed off, there was almost a relief in the stadium because the fans knew he had to come off.

“But then again, what chance has Hojlund got with Zirkzee and Eriksen behind him? They haven’t got attacking full-backs either.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘want’ to hijack Sociedad move for West Ham star as his future ‘takes a different direction’

👉 Man Utd target Maignan put ‘on diet’ after being deemed ‘too overweight’ by ‘desperate’ manager

👉 Amorim ‘tells friends’ he ‘made a mistake taking Man Utd job’ and is ‘shocked by how bad the players are’

United were expected to improve under Amorim after he replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm in November, but there’s been no change in their Premier League position – they’re still 14th – and their performances have if anything been worse under the Portuguese.

On United’s lack of progress under Amorim, Neville added: “I’m still watching every team that comes to Old Trafford look like they’ve got more of an idea both on and off the ball.

“I went as a fan and it was actually sad being in the stadium. It was really sad because the fans are despondent, they’re down in the dumps.

“It’s a real struggle for the club and the fans right now, a real struggle. The performance was dreary, the team are going through a really bad time.”