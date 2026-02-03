Neville reserves special praise for two Man Utd stars as Carrick passes ‘another type of test’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has reserved special praise for two players after the Red Devils beat Fulham 3-2 in a dramatic match on Sunday.

Michael Carrick couldn’t have asked for a better start to life as Red Devils interim head coach with wins over Man City and Arsenal, who are the top teams in the Premier League.

Carrick’s side faced a different type of challenge when they faced Fulham over the weekend with Man Utd expected to beat the Cottagers on home turf.

Man Utd took a two-goal lead through goals from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha but Fulham equalised with two late goals, the final one coming in first minute of injury time, as Marco Silva’s side fought back.

However, just like old times under Sir Alex Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko scored a winner for Man Utd in the fourth minute of second-half injury time to take all three points at Old Trafford.

Neville praised Sesko for scoring a “very United-like” goal and reckons the majority of Man Utd fans would have wanted the Slovenia international to score that winner.

But Neville reserved most of his praise for summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha, who have “looked like” Man Utd players straight away.

The former Red Devils defender said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I was sat watching Manchester United earlier and I was smirking and smiling because we went 2-0 up.

“All of a sudden Fulham just kept going, they wouldn’t give in and when they scored I just went, “oh my goodness”.

“If you asked any United fan or coach who you wanted to score it would have been Benjamin Sesko because he’s had a really difficult time since coming to the club.

“Mbeumo and Cunha have just looked like Manchester United players straightaway, the way they take the ball and attack defenders.

“It looked like Sesko was playing a bit-part role but that will be so big for him, to score a winning goal at the Stretford End and to come back like they did was very United-like.

“He’s got a really good strike on him, that’s one thing he does have. This was another type of test for united and Carrick against a team lower in the league.

“Carrick will have some work to do with the players but it’s a very important day for the club and the manager.

“It would have been devastating to drop two points because they need to be pretty consistent now to get the top-four. United look like they’re in a good place.”

