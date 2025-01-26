Man Utd legend Neville responds to claim he’s the ‘best candidate’ to save the club

Gary Neville has pleaded with Des Lynam to “stop putting” him forward for the Man Utd job as he doesn’t “want to go back into coaching”.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replaced the Dutchman with Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP.

Amorim has so far failed to improve results and performances with Man Utd remaining inconsistent, while some of his squad are struggling to get to grips with his formation, playing style and philosophy.

The Red Devils boss even labelled his side as “maybe the worst team in history” of Man Utd after they lost 3-1 to Brighton a week ago.

And former BBC Match of the Day presenter Lynam still thinks former Man Utd right-back Neville is the “best candidate” to save the Red Devils amid Amorim’s struggles.

Lynam told the Daily Telegraph: “A few years ago I suggested that the only man who could steer United back to their former glory was their one-time captain Gary Neville. I put it to him and while I touched something of a nerve, Gary made it clear that his business interests and his punditry for Sky would take precedence over any thought of engaging in football management again.

“But here goes – Neville would still be the best man for the job. He has Manchester United blood running through his veins. He is deeply hurt by the club’s present predicament. He has a powerful personality and would be a strong presence in the dressing room.

“Oh and the money men had better watch out, Neville is an astute businessman. My plea to him was over three years ago but as the men with their furrowed brows took their temporary residence in the United dugout, Neville has remained the best candidate, in my mind. He is hugely successful as a broadcaster but then almost every Tom, Dick and Rio has had a go at that.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer’s Besiktas after Rashford inevitably snubs ‘crazy’ transfer

👉 Man Utd have second bid of £27m ‘rejected’ with Red Devils set to turn to £15m alternative

👉 Man Utd boss Amorim gives ‘green light’ to Chelsea ‘swap deal’ with both players ‘open’ to transfer

“Apparently Neville has made a great deal of money from his business exploits but will he be remembered for them? If he were to save Manchester United, he would be forever remembered. He is tough and would be ruthless when needed.

“It is close to impossible to run the team and the club but if there was anyone who could give it a good go, I think he would have the courage and knowledge to face up to the challenge. I used a quote when trying to nudge Neville back into football management.

“It comes from the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. ‘Men do not shape destiny, destiny produces the man for the hour.’ Outside your comfort zone is where the magic happens.”

But Neville has responded to Lynam’s claim and asked his former colleague to refrain from touting him for the Man Utd job.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I love Des Lynam. I met Des Lynam in 2002. My first ever punditry gig was 22 years ago. I broke my foot before the World Cup in Japan and South Korea and ITV asked me to be a pundit. I had the most incredible time, it was the moment that I recognised I wanted to go into punditry because of the people I was surrounded by.

“The fellow pundits on that panel were Bobby Robson, Terry Venables and Paul Gascoigne. I totally don’t belong in that panel from the point of view of football greatness and coaching. What I could give them was the current understanding of what was happening in that dressing room.”

He added: “Des Lynam was the doyen, the God of hosts and presenters in that era. Someone with an unbelievable voice, great delivery, great humour. I always got on with Des but if you could please stop putting me forward as the manager of Manchester United it would be quite helpful.

“I understand where you’re coming from, I do understand the club, I do love the club, I do believe I can communicate well. However, I don’t want to go back into coaching number one, number two I don’t believe that I’m the best man for the job by a long way.”