Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the next signing that the Premier League giants need to make after landing Bryan Mbeumo.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have only made three signings as they have spent around £130m to land Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Mbeumo and Cunha are good signings for Man Utd, but they have loads of business still to do during this summer’s transfer window.

The lack of exits are impacting Ruben Amorim‘s side and limiting their business as Marcus Rashford is their only high-profile departure, while Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

This is deterring pursuits for their remaining key targets, with reports indicating that their remaining priorities are a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Neville has commented on United’s business and picked out the signing they “need” next. He has also revealed his feelings on his former side’s prospects next season.

“Yeah, [United’s transfer business] could be a bigger challenge than the economy… I think the two signings are good signings yet, there’s a couple more needed,” Neville said on Sky News’ Business Live.

“I think they need a goalkeeper. And I think if they fill those two positions with decent signings, then United can have a lot, I mean, they have to have a better season than last year. It can’t get any worse, really.”

Ex-Premier League striker Emile Heskey recently claimed one Man Utd goalkeeper target is “closest” to a former Red Devils shot-stopper.

“He’s got the presence to play for Manchester United. And he’s very confident. Whoever goes into Man United, you have to have some serious presence. You have to have some serious belief in yourself,” Heskey claimed.

“And I think he’s got that because the pressure is going to be on from day dot, because when you look at Onana, his confidence is on the floor.

“Whoever comes in next, they have to hit the ground running. Emi is an interesting character, and you’d need to be that to take on a challenge like United right now.

“He’s probably the closest goalkeeper in attitude to Fabien Barthez, and you need that. It’s a huge club, absolutely massive. He’s won the World Cup, he’s played with Lionel Messi, so he’s well suited as far as we can tell.

“We won’t know for sure until and unless he moves, because we’ve seen goalkeepers crumble in minutes, like Massimo Taibi, with the pressure of United. They make a few mistakes and then you never see them again.

“The only reason that’s not happened to Onana yet is because their other keepers are no better than him. If you can’t look to your number two at all to take the pressure off, then there’s a huge issue there.”