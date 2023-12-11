Neville tells Man Utd that sacking Ten Hag is ‘last thing they need’ as he predicts best 23/24 finish

Phil Neville insists Erik ten Hag is “the last thing” that Manchester United “need to sort out” in order to become more successful.

The Red Devils have been poor this season under Ten Hag after the Dutchman led them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League in his first campaign.

Summer signings Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Andre Onana have struggled at times, while Rasmus Hojlund – who has been prolific in the Champions League – has yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.

Those summer signings have failed to improve Ten Hag’s starting XI and Man Utd have suffered from a number of inconsistent performances.

There was no better example of the inconsistent nature of their performances than their 3-0 loss against Bournemouth on Saturday after getting an impressive win over Chelsea on the Wednesday before.

Pressure is building on Ten Hag and his job but Neville thinks many other things need to be sorted at Man Utd before they think about sacking another manager.

Neville told NBC Sports: “When Rangnick left, he left something on the club, after one defeat he said ‘this club is not going to be successful unless it sorts itself out’.

“Manchester United needs to sort itself out. It’s not just the manager. The manager is the last thing they need to sort out. They need to sort out from top to bottom. The training ground, the stadium is falling to bits. The ownership don’t know what they are doing.

“They want to sell, but they only want to sell a little bit. Who’s in charge? Who runs recruitment?

“Every other club I see in the top half of that league, their club is being run better than Manchester United.”

The defeat to Bournemouth over the weekend means that Man Utd remained sixth in the Premier League table,

“At this moment in time its difficult to be a Manchester United supporter.

“They are sixth in the table. That’s as good as it gets for this Manchester United team.

“They are not as good as the teams above, we watched Aston Villa yesterday, Manchester United are not as good as Aston Villa, not as good as Newcastle, so sixth position might be as good as it gets for this football club until they sort themselves out from top to bottom.”