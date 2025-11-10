Manchester United legend Gary Neville has set a target for his former club that is “there for the taking” if they are “consistent” this season.

The Red Devils have improved under head coach Ruben Amorim at the start of this campaign as summer signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens have made a positive impact.

Amorim‘s side also offloaded their deadwood to balance the books to get back on track, with Man Utd currently unbeaten in five Premier League games.

This has lifted the Premier League giants up to seventh in the table after eleven games and they are only one point adrift of the Champions League places.

It seems that there is very little between the European contenders below Arsenal and Man City, with Neville urging his former club to target a place in the top four this season.

He reckons this can be achieved if they become more “consistent”.

“United should be thinking around top four, because there’s no one grabbing it at this moment,” Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast.

“You look at Chelsea, they’re sort of obviously up there at the moment, and you’ve got Tottenham who don’t look sure, Liverpool are not sure, it’s there for the taking, and so it’s about consistency now.

“I always think this is the sort of biggest frustration these three international breaks that we have, and then you’ve got two or three months of games, the winter slog.

“It’ll sort everybody out over the winter period and you come of January then you start to see where everybody is.”

It has been suggested that the Red Devils could boost their hopes by making one or two signings in January, with it reported that they could target a No.6 and another new forward.

Amorim has refused to close the door on Man Utd making additions during the winter transfer window.

“We have to check everything, we have to check what’s happened with Ben [Sesko],” Amorim said after United’s 2-2 draw against Spurs.

“Of course we are going to have a problem [with AFCON], but we already knew [that].

“Managing that situation is going to be hard, but let’s see when the window is open if we can improve the team and try to repair something. Until then, we have to take the chance.”

Amorim also remained coy when asked whether he wants Man Utd to make signings in January. He added: “We’ll see.”

On His side’s performance against Spurs, Amorim admitted: “We have a lot of problems.

“We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving, but we have a lot to do.”