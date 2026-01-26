Neville shocked by ‘average’ Man Utd man under Amorim who ‘typifies what has happened’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been shocked by the peformances of Patrick Dorgu since Michael Carrick has taken over as Red Devils interim boss.

Dorgu has scored in both Carrick’s two matches in charge of Man Utd after Ruben Amorim was sacked by the Red Devils hierarchy earlier this month.

His latest effort was a spectacular long-range effort, which went in off the bar, to give Man Utd a 2-1 lead against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners equalised through Mikel Merino near the end of the match but another stunning strike, this time from Matheus Cunha, gave Man Utd a 3-2 win and move them up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking about Dorgu’s performance on Sky Sports, Neville said: “Patrick Dorgu looked like such an average wing-back under Ruben Amorim.

“Further forward he looks like a completely and utterly different player. It’s an unbelievable goal, a goal of a lifetime. What a hit, it’s a beauty.”

And discussing further on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville added: “Look, to be fair I just thought he was a bit… (sighs)… at left wing-back.

“You can’t really say anything bad about him because he’s a willing runner, he always wanted the ball and worked hard under Ruben Amorim.

“But you thought, what is he? And how is he going to get man United back to where they need to be?

“The first time we saw a glimpse of what he could be was actually under Amorim when he played him as a wide right.

“I thought he could play a bit when he could play a bit higher up and had a player behind him, I thought he could be a good wide player and cause problems and get crosses in.

“Then Amorim put him back at wing-back and you thought, oh no. Looking at him now he’s obviously a winger, he’s obviously a winger.

“His goal was absolutely brilliant. Patrick Dorgu typifies what has happened at Manchester United in this last week.”

Man Utd interim boss Carrick admits it’s “nice” to see Dorgu “smiling and happy” and issued an update on a potential injury for the young Denmark international.

On Dorgu, Carrick said: “Pat’s been a big player for us.

“Obviously he’s scored two goals but in terms of the threat and athleticism and quality, he’s been immense down the side with Luke [Shaw] against two teams that ask a lot of questions.

“I am delighted for him because the two goals he’s scored are very different goals. It’s nice to see him smiling and happy.

“He obviously came off with, hopefully, a little bit of cramp, hopefully, it’s nothing worse. At this stage, it’s hard to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”