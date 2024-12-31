‘Shocked’ Neville slams four ‘poor’ Man Utd stars as Red Devils go ‘backwards’ under Amorim

Gary Neville has been “shocked” at how “poor” four Man Utd summer arrivals have looked this season after their 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

The Red Devils were awful as the Magpies dominated them at Old Trafford with Alexander Isak and Joelinton grabbing the goals and Sandro Tonali coming close to making it three by hitting the post.

The defeat to Newcastle sees Man Utd remain in 14th position in the Premier League table but Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win over Chelsea sees them pull the Red Devils within seven points of the relegation zone.

Amorim is struggling to find consistency of performances or results since moving to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in November with that their fourth loss in a row in all competitions.

On Amorim making too many changes, Man Utd legend Neville said on Sky Sports commentary: “He hasn’t settled on a team yet. Is it time to create some stability? The players haven’t picked up on his idea, but how much more difficult is it if the players haven’t got the pattern of playing together?”

When asked if there had been any positives under Amorim, Neville added: “They have gone backwards but hopefully that is backwards to go forwards.

“There are very slim pickings in terms of positives in the first few weeks.

“Maybe the most positive thing is that he has seen what these players really are and we are not getting the bounce which may have made him think they are better than they are.

“I think he thought it was a big job but it’s a massive job and he is finding that out early when his a position of power and strength.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher slams Amorim as Man Utd trio ‘can’t run’; one star branded ‘horrific’ and ‘awful’

👉 Amorim leeway gone as ‘horrific’ Man Utd star spares him the entire blame vs Newcastle

👉 ‘Of course, I like’ – La Liga star reacts to Man Utd links and makes phone call claim

On the summer signings struggling at Man Utd, Neville continued: “What am l surprised about is that when in the summer Manchester United signed those three or four players, I didn’t hear anyone say ‘Manchester United have had a terrible transfer market’.

“I am shocked about how poor those players have been in their early months.

“I have said it before that this club has been a graveyard for players who have come with decent reputations. And it is happening again.

“I didn’t hear anyone say in the summer when Yoro, De Ligt, Ugarte, Zirkzee joined that United hadn’t signed half-decent players. The problem is that when you have seen them out here in a red shirt then Manchester United look a worse team. That’s the odd thing.”