Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed his “sickly feeling” about Tottenham Hotspur as he’s predicted the outcome of the Europa League final.

Man Utd have their biggest game of the season next Wednesday as they face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

This has been an embarrassing season for the Red Devils as they could finish 17th in the Premier League, while they have fallen short in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

United’s run in the Europa League has been their only saving grace as they would sneak into next season’s Champions League if they beat Spurs in next week’s final.

Neville has revealed his prediction for the Europa League final, admitting he has a “sickly feeling about the game” for one main reason.

“I’ve genuinely got a sickly feeling about this game next Wednesday,” Neville said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“The biggest reason is when I look at every single player in the Tottenham team, when you look at (Dejan) Kulusevski, Son (Heung-min), Brennan Johnson, (Dominic) Solanke, if (James) Maddison was there, (Yves) Bissouma and (Pape Matar) Sarr, (Cristian) Romero and (Micky) Van de Ven, (Pedro) Porro and (Destiny) Udogie, when you look at those players, like-for-like with United’s, only Bruno (Fernandes) would get into the first 11 of Spurs.

“I would select every single Tottenham player. The goalkeeper is a 50-50 split because I don’t like (Guglielmo) Vicario and I’m not a fan of (Andre) Onana.

“Honestly, Udogie, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Solanke, Kulusevski, Son, I would choose every single player of Tottenham’s over Manchester United’s next Wednesday. That’s my worry.”

He continued: “The one thing that keeps me alive – the likes of a Casemiro, a Bruno, they’ve got something in them that will step up for a one-off game, that means I think that we’ll win.

“But if the players play as they should do, pound-for-pound, Tottenham should win that game.”

Neville has also pointed out why the Red Devils face a “really worrying” situation if they don’t win the Europa League.

“When I look now at what’s going on, it’s really worrying,” Neville added.

“If they don’t win the Europa League, that means they won’t have the players they want next season which means they might not get the Champions League again, which means they literally kick it on for another two or three years.”