Neville tells Man Utd to sign two players as a ‘starting point’ to kick start Amorim’s reign

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks the Red Devils need to sign two players as a minimum to help Ruben Amorim turn the tide.

The Red Devils lost their fourth match in a row in all competitions as Newcastle beat Man Utd 2-0 at Old Trafford on Monday night in the Premier League.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured all three points for Eddie Howe’s men, which saw Man Utd remain in 14th position in the Premier League table, just seven points off the relegation zone.

Amorim has only won four of his first 11 matches in all competitions since replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November.

There was hope that a change in formation under Amorim would bring out the best in the current squad with the Portuguese head coach also trying to change the style and philosophy at Old Trafford.

And it has become clear that Amorim will need new players to impact results and performances dramatically with numerous players linked with January moves to Man Utd.

There was a report earlier today that there will be no money to spend in January unless Man Utd manage to sell come of their players and comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Neville reckons Man Utd need two key signings to improve Amorim’s side and secure some of the “fundamentals of this system”.

When asked what signings would help Amorim now, the Man Utd legend said on Sky Sports: “Definitely the positions that… look, you could say get a world class centre-forward, get [Alexander] Isak, but that’s never going to happen.

“I think if you were starting you have to start with the fundamentals of this system which is the wing-backs, they hold it together.

“If you don’t have the wing-backs functioning up and down, that are able to attack and defend equally as good – and there aren’t many of those around by the way because there aren’t many teams who play wing-backs – then you’re going to struggle.

“So you need two quite unique players in those wide areas and I think that’s the starting point.

“That’s nothing against [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Diogo] Dalot, they’re very willing and doing the best job that they can. But to me they’re the two areas [that need addressing] in this system.”

There was a positive Man Utd transfer story on Monday with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano seeing Milos Kerkez’s change of agent a positive step for the Red Devils in purchasing the Bournemouth left-back.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bournemouth LB Milos Kerkez has signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports as new agency from 2025. He’s definitely one to watch, with Man United among top clubs monitoring his progress as reported.’