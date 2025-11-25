A former Everton star has hit out at Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who has been told to “give it a rest” while he’s on commentary for Sky Sports.

Neville did not mince his words when assessing Man Utd’s disappointing performance on Monday night as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Everton.

The Red Devils were five games unbeaten in the Premier League ahead of this match, but they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Everton, crashing back down to earth with a bump.

Everton played most of the match with one less player as Idrissa Gueye was dismissed for clashing with Michael Keane, though Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the game as David Moyes’ side earned a deserved victory.

This means Man Utd and Ruben Amorim are back under scrutiny, with Neville taking issue with Luke Shaw’s performance against Everton.

“I’m not saying it’s easy playing against ten men, you have to play with some urgency, you have to put as many players as possible forward, into forward areas,” Neville said on commentary.

READ: Ruben Amorim ‘asking for’ sack with Man Utd tactics v 10-man Everton



“Shaw is starting to move forward a little bit, but he’s ambling forward, let’s be clear.

“You can’t do that. You should be running forward every single time, I don’t care.

“Yoro, I have more sympathy with because he’s not as comfortable on the ball, but Shaw shouldn’t be playing there. It’s a waste of time, I don’t care. Honestly, what he’s doing there, you’re not conning anybody.”

Former Everton and Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie could not bear listening to Neville, though.

The ex-Premier League winger revealed on social media that he had to “mute” commentary as Neville “thinks he’s the second coming of Guardiola”.

“I’m watching this game on mute,” Bolasie said on X.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Passive Man Utd p*ss away progress to leave Ruben Amorim back at square one

👉 Amorim and ’embarrassing’ Man Utd return to the doldrums vs ten-man Everton

👉 Amorim’s bold transfer message justified with Man Utd call vs Everton amid ‘impossible’ hypocrisy



“I respect opinions but not when he’s giggling all over the mic thinking he’s the second coming of Guardiola, allow it…great player, but the tactics give it a rest laaaad.”

Amorim, meanwhile, revealed what his “biggest concern” was after the match.

“I think they were a better team with 11. They then worked really well with 10 men for 70 minutes. So I think we deserved to lose,” Amorim admitted.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t play with the right intensity. I know which point we are in the moment. So we are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league.

“We have a lot to do, and we need to be perfect to win games. We were not perfect. I feel afraid of returning of this feeling of last season, that is my biggest concern.

“So we need to work together. We are going to work together. I’m not going. The players are trying, but we need to be better so we have training tomorrow, and we are going to prepare the next one.”