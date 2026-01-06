Man Utd legend Neville slammed over ‘verbal diarrhea’ comments about Amorim successor

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been criticised by Craig Burley over his comments about Ruben Amorim’s potential successor.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Amorim on Monday after Man Utd came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Leeds at the weekend.

Reports have indicated that Man Utd had already made their mind up about Amorim before the Leeds fixture after he ‘blew up’ in a meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox.

Amorim is latest in a long list of managers who have failed to get Man Utd challenging for the Premier League title post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Neville told Man Utd on Monday that the “experiments have got to stop” when they appoint Amorim’s successor with it crucial that the Red Devils bring in someone who “fits the DNA of their football club”.

The Man Utd legend said on Sky Sports: “I was thinking about what managers have been appointed at the club over the last 10/12, years.

“Louis van Gaal had his own philosophy. Jose Mourinho plays a certain style of football. So does David Moyes, Erik ten Hag, very different style of football, very positional, different to what man’s United ordinarily would play.

“Ruben Amorim, a very different style of football than Manchester United would ordinarily expect.

“I think the experiments have got to stop Manchester United.

“I’m not being Manchester United, look at us, but, I’ve always been very proud of what that club is, adventurous, exciting football playing, young players, entertaining the crowd, those fans that pay to come in, that are basically looking for some relief from their job at a weekend and want their entertaining Saturday.

“Manchester United must take risks and be courageous and play with attacking, aggressive football. There’s a brilliant video from Bobby Charlton describing that Manchester United have got to appoint a manager that fits the DNA of their football club.

“Ajax will never change for anybody. Barcelona will never change for anybody. I don’t believe Manchester United should change for anybody. They should play the way in which they play.

“These managers that have come in, fantastic managers, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Eric ten Hag, Ruben, are brilliant coaches. You can’t say they’re not good coaches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they’ve all come in with different ideas, different styles of play, different philosophies, and none of them really fit the Manchester United way.

“So for me, the club have to find a manager now who’s got experience, who’s willing to pay fast, entertaining, attacking, aggressive football. Simple as that.”

However, ESPN pundit and former Chelsea midfielder Burley called out Neville for speaking ‘verbal diarrhea’.

Quoting the video from Sky, Burley said: ‘Verbal diarrhea… again!’