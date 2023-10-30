Neville slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd player in ‘shambles’ and insists captain is ‘not conning anyone’

Gary Neville looks animated during his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Gary Neville was critical of Antony and Bruno Fernandes on Sunday evening as Manchester United lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils lost their three-match winning run with two goals from Erling Haaland and another from Phil Foden putting Erik ten Hag’s men to the sword in the Manchester derby.

Results had picked up recently, even if performances hadn’t, but their loss to City demonstrates that Man Utd have a long way to go to be considered a challenger for a top-four position this term.

And former Man Utd defender Neville has hinted that some of their problems are down to attitude and professionalism after instances of petulance from both Antony and captain Fernandes on Sunday.

Neville labelled Man Utd winger Antony “embarrassing” for kicking out at Man City’s Jeremy Doku late in the game at Old Trafford with the Belgium international squaring up to the Brazilian as a result.

“He’s right, Doku, he’s absolutely right,” Neville said on Sky Sports after Doku responded. “Antony just had a kick at him, absolutely right Doku.

“United have lost their discipline, it starts with their captain.”

When watching the replay of the challenge, Neville added: “That’s absolutely ridiculous, I’d just send him off, it’s absolutely ridiculous from Antony. It’s embarrassing.

“They lost their discipline in the last 10 minutes and became a shambles.”

Roy Keane suggested that Fernandes should have the Man Utd captaincy taken off him after seeing the Portugal international “whinging” in their Manchester derby defeat.

And Neville was also frustrated at Fernandes, who went crashing into tackles once Foden had put Man City 3-0 up, after earlier predicting the Man Utd midfielder could eventually lose his cool.

“There you go,” Neville said. “The problem is he’s running round trying ‘to do’ people. He’s tried ‘to do’ John Stones and he’s ended up hurting himself.

“Stones has seen him coming and said ‘have that’. He’s a massive talent Bruno Fernandes but he’s not conning anyone in what he’s been doing these last few minutes.”

Neville added: “United have lost their discipline and it starts with the captain.

“They think it cons everybody but half the crowd have left because they know what they are. Running around kicking some people when you’re 3-0 down is no good’.

“There you go, there’s your couple of whinges that I promised you.”