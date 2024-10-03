Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why the Premier League giants should not appoint Gareth Southgate to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under immense pressure heading into Man Utd‘s Europa League clash against Porto and their trip to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ten Hag is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after Man Utd suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The head coach was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as the Red Devils struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

United’s win at Wembley against Man City in the FA Cup final saved Ten Hag his job, but his side’s miserable start to the new season has him on the plank.

Man Utd have lost three of their opening six Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign and are being linked with several potential replacements for Ten Hag.

Southgate was one of the managers linked with Man Utd in the summer as he quit following England’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

A report earlier this week claimed Southgate features on United’s shortlist of possible replacements for Ten Hag.

Despite this, Neville has explained why this would not be the “most exciting appointment” as Southgate would “come into Man Utd with scepticism”.

“I said last season, I’ve never seen Gareth as a fit for Manchester United or Manchester United to be a fit for Gareth,” Neville said on the It’s Called Soccer podcast.

“I’ve never seen it as something that the club would do, I’ve never seen it as something that Manchester United would do. The only connection I see is that (sporting director) Dan Ashworth has worked with Gareth and Gareth has done a very good job with England.

“Manchester United fans are a bunch of people who have feeling, who have a spirit, and I don’t think they’re connected to this idea yet. Gareth could do exactly what he’s done with England if he was to come in in the next few months or year or whenever it may be, and completely change people’s thinking and change the dynamic around the decision.

“He would come in – not unusually for him because he came into the England job with not a lot of love – he would be coming into Manchester United with scepticism, there is no doubt about that, from Manchester United fans.

“He would know that; Gareth has been around the block, he would know that it’s not the most exciting appointment for Manchester United fans to be able to look at.”