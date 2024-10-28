Man Utd: Neville insists Ten Hag sack ‘was decided a weeks ago’; gives three reasons for decision

Gary Neville insists the Man Utd board will have “decided a few weeks ago” to sack Erik ten Hag as he reacts to the decision.

The Red Devils revealed on Monday morning that they had made the call to sack the Dutchman after their terrible start to the new Premier League season continued in a 2-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday.

Man Utd are currently sat in 14th position, just two points clear of newly-promoted Leicester City, with the Red Devils winning just three of their opening nine matches of the campaign.

But Neville reckons the Man Utd board made the decision to sack Ten Hag after they lost 3-0 to Tottenham at the end of September in a humiliating home defeat.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I thought it was coming. Looking at that Tottenham game a few weeks ago I felt I had seen this before. It was a bad day for Manchester United and a bad day for Erik ten Hag.

“It’s got worse form then, yesterday the missed chances were unacceptable, they should have been two or three up at halftime.

“Overall, the challenges of the results and performances have meant that the owners have decided to sack him. I don’t think anybody will be truly shocked this morning.

“I suspect the Tottenham game was probably a catalyst for them to start thinking about a new manager.

“You look at who is available then you try to think of the timing. You are half hoping the manager can turn it around but 99 times out of 100, the tide is against you and continues to do so.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Neville drops PL referee conspiracy hint after Man Utd penalty drama vs West Ham

👉 Ten Hag right about Manchester United: they have two of three worst finishers in the Prem

👉 Man Utd player finds place in worst XI of the weekend alongside full debut nightmare

“They have chosen a moment that was decided a few weeks ago. That has come yesterday.

“They would have started the process of finding Erik ten Hag’s successor.”

Identifying the reasons for Man Utd taking the decision to sack Ten Hag, Neville pointed to the lack of a playing style, the recruitment and the Dutchman failing to get the best out of a talented squad.

Neville added: “I think the lack of identity and style is something that has been a mystery for the last two-and-a-half seasons.

“The recruitment has been awful at times but I believe there are a group of players who can play better than they are.

“Lack of style has been the biggest problem. It is a real struggle watching them play and it hasn’t changed in the last 18-months. That has been as bad as the results.”