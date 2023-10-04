Man Utd legend Neville feels ‘very sorry’ for Ten Hag as he points to Old Trafford ‘graveyard’

Executive producer Gary Neville poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television program 'Beckham'.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has a lot of sympathy for Erik ten Hag with the Red Devils boss facing pressure after losing 3-2 to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

The defeat was their sixth out of ten matches in all competitions with Man Utd making their worst start to a season since 1986, while they sit bottom of Group A in the Champions League.

Man Utd are currently tenth in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening seven games and Ten Hag has come under fire for the first time in his Old Trafford tenure.

Asked what he’s made of their start to the season, Neville told talkSPORT. “Scruffy, very scruffy.

“Up and down, inconsistent, injuries and lots of things going wrong on the pitch, lots of things going wrong off the pitch.”

But Neville feels “very sorry” for Man Utd boss Ten Hag – who is also having to deal with a number of off-field issues – and doubts anything would change with a new manager in charge.

He continued: “I feel very sorry for the manager, I know a lot of people will say he’s got to do a lot better, and that’s fine, he’s the Manchester United manager, but there are a lot of big problems at the club that managers have found over the last ten years.

“I think until those problems are solved we’ll still continue to see underperforming teams, underperforming players, it’s become a graveyard for coaches and players – it’s not too strong a term.

“There are very few players that excel at Manchester United in this last ten years, they were all great players when they came to the club, they were all wanted by other clubs.

“They won these players off of other clubs and then they end up coming to Manchester United and they end up not succeeding and not performing to their levels, why is that? It’s because it’s not culturally correct to accept players in the way that it should do and we need to get that right.”

Asked whether he feared for his job at Man Utd, Ten Hag told a post-match press conference: “Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect.

“We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together and we are behind each other. That is me, the directors, the team, all together we will fight.

“This is not us, we know we have to do better, with togetherness we will come out.

“If I give an explanation, then you will see as excuses, there are no excuses. We can’t make the errors we are now making. We have to do better, it is a simple fact, we have to win our games.”