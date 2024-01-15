Man Utd: Neville delivers ‘vulnerable’ Ten Hag sack verdict as legend dismisses ‘excuse’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why he thinks Erik ten Hag is in a “vulnerable” position following his side’s draw against Tottenham.

Ten Hag is the joint-second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked after Man Utd were held to a 2-2 draw against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

This result leaves Man Utd seventh in the Premier League and they are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game fewer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed before the game that he expects his takeover to be ratified by the Premier League in February and Neville thinks he could have a big decision to make with Ten Hag if United do not dramatically improve before the end of the season.

Neville reckons Ratcliffe will want Man Utd to be “electric” but they have been “hard to watch” with Ten Hag as manager.

“We need to see a style of play develop in the next few months or else I think the coach will be vulnerable because ultimately the new owner will come in and want to see how we’re going to play, want electricity, want razzmatazz,” Neville said via his podcast for Sky Sports.

“Manchester United have historically been box office. Spurs are box office. I love watching Spurs play football. Manchester United are a hard watch. They’ve got some exciting, talented players, it just needs to somehow gel in the next few months, and I hope it can for Erik ten Hag.

“I’m talking about patterns and combinations that players can rely upon when they go through difficult moments in a match. You rely upon the memory of what you’ve been working on in practice to come out on the pitch at the weekend.

“The last time that I saw combinations of play and a series of passes that looked like they belonged to one another was under Louis van Gaal. What I see here is a collection of single passes where a player receives it and seem to have to work out where the next player is, rather than knowing where the next player is.

“That’s really surprising me because Dutch coaching has been masterful over the last 30, 40, 50 years. Ten Hag’s coaching, being at Bayern Munich and then going to Ajax, he’s produced fantastic teams that have had really good combinations and patterns of play that I would see in a really well-functioning team. And I don’t see anything of it.”

FEATURE: 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham… Bentancur, Hojlund to Rashford, Werner, Ten Hag

Nevile has also rubbished claims that Man Utd’s injury issues can be used as an “excuse” for their woes this season.

“I don’t think it is an excuse that Manchester United have four or five players out,” Neville added.

“You can see that the results might suffer a bit, you can see that they might not do the things that they want to do so well. But I don’t see any pattern either with the first-choice players or without the first-choice players.

“That is a real concern and it has to change.”