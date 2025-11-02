Gary Neville worried about ‘awkward’ Man Utd star after Forest draw: ‘The jury is out’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville is still not convinced by summer signing Benjamin Sesko after the Red Devils drew 2-2 against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Red Devils took the lead through a Casemiro header from a corner on 34 minutes before Morgan Gibbs-White also produced a wonderful header just after half-time to equalise for Forest.

And just two minutes after Gibbs-White had scored, Nottingham Forest doubled their lead through Nicolo Savona with Sean Dyche heading to his first Premier League victory since arriving at the City Ground.

But Man Utd ruined the celebrations with Amad Diallo scoring a brilliant volley nine minutes from time to give Ruben Amorim’s side a share of the spoils.

One player who had little impact on the game for Man Utd was Sesko, who signed for the Red Devils in the summer from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £74m.

Sesko went a fifth game without scoring for Man Utd and when asked to analyse the Slovenian’s performance, Neville told NBC Sports: “I’m no further forward with him. The jury is out.

“He’s well off it compared to the other summer signings that Man United made up front in [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo.

“He looks awkward, he had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half when balls got played over the top and his touch wasn’t quite right.

“For 80 million pound, you can say he’s young, has a lot of potential and is only just settling in, but you still want to see a bit more.”

Man Utd boss Amorim thinks his side are still showing pleasing progress despite their run of three wins in a row coming to an end at the City Ground.

Speaking after the draw against Forest, Amorim said: “If I think about game, we lost control for five minutes.

“I feel in the recent past if we had had this situation, going from 1-0 up to 2-1 down, we would’ve struggled so much more than we did today.

“My feeling is that we played well but we dropped a little bit of energy. When we are full of energy, we are the better team.

“My players are giving everything but we have the potential to do better and sometimes we have these moments.

“In the end, we lost two points and we need to get three points in the next game.”

On Amad, who scored the equaliser, Amorim added: “Amad has a lot of talent, he is growing up really fast. I think we have a lot of players that are young and talented but we need to help in all the details. He is improving a lot, he can play in different positions, I think he can be so much better.

“More consistent in every detail, when he receives the ball, in build-up, when he is in the final third. You could see in the first half he had some opportunities. In a lot of games, he has that opportunity coming inside and the shot is not there yet. We are working on that, so he has potential to do better.”