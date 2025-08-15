The agent of a Manchester United new boy has detailed how his “wish” for years was to join the Red Devils, while Wayne Rooney feels the move is the best deal done all summer.

United have made four signings so far this summer. They’ve got young Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon through the door, as well as Premier League attackers Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, from RB Leipzig.

Sesko featured on Arsenal’s radar for some time. There was a toss-up between him and Viktor Gyokeres, and the Gunners opted to sign the Sporting CP striker, which left United able to land Sesko.

But according to the striker’s agent, that was the move he wanted, anyway.

He said: “What’s important here is that Benjamin’s wish, for years now, has always been United. And for United, he was even willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen. As his agent, I wanted to make that wish come true.”

United legend Rooney thinks that deal was a fantastic one for the Red Devils.

Asked on his BBC Sport show who has got the “best deal” of all of the Premier League’s big signings this summer, he suggested it was Sesko’s move to United.

Rooney said: “Do you know what? I really like Sesko. I think he’s going to be top,” he said.

“I do. I like him, I think, because all his attributes. He’s big, he can head the ball, he’s strong, he’s quick, he can use both feet.

“But going into Manchester United is different than going anywhere and there’s a big pressure.”

United fans have not had a look at Sesko in pre-season, as the striker joined too close to their final match of the summer, against Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

But after 21 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season, the Red Devils will expect at least a better return than they got from strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last term.

In the Premier League, with both men featuring in more than 30 games each, neither managed to get past five goals.

The pressure that Rooney speaks of clearly told on the aforementioned pair, both of whom signed for United quite young, in the past couple of seasons.

Sesko is only 22, so he could feel the pressure in the same way if he does not start the season well.

