According to reports, Manchester United have received a new ‘concrete offer’ to get rid of another ‘bomb squad’ member after offloading Marcus Rashford.

This summer is vital for Man Utd as they require a massive overhaul after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

So far, this is not going to plan as they still need upgrades in various positions after landing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

United’s business is impacted by their struggles to offload unwanted talents, as their clear desperation has limited their negotiating power.

Earlier this summer, it emerged that Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are in United’s ‘bomb squad‘ as they are not part of Ruben Amorim‘s plans at Old Trafford.

Up to now, United have only managed to offload Rashford, who has left to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford could soon be followed out of the door by Malacia, who is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Malacia has dropped in the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent years as injuries have limited him to 13 Premier League appearances for Man Utd since the start of the 2022/23.

The 25-year-old spent the end of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven and it had been assumed that he would join them or another Dutch side this summer.

However, Dutch outlet Voetbal International claims Malacia is ‘considering’ a ‘concrete offer’ from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club and all parties are currently ‘in talks’ over a move.

Exits for Malacia and others would boost United’s hopes of landing key targets before this summer transfer window closes, with reports suggesting they remain in the market for a striker and goalkeeper.

Aston Villa star Emi Martinez has been mentioned as a target, but the Red Devils have reportedly ‘cooled’ their interest.

A report in South America claims this has ‘raised alarm bells’ as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has a ‘headache’ with Martinez ‘tempted’ by a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The report added: