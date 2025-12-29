Man Utd have a ‘new destination’ for Marcus Rashford as Barcelona ‘will not exercise’ option

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could be heading to another club in Spain after Barcelona decided against buying him, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed six goals and eight assists in 23 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international doing okay for Hansi Flick’s side.

Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Villa ‘genius’, ‘irrelevant’ Howe, Raya, Nuno sack, Man Utd and Liverpool

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

But now Spanish website Fichajes insists that the Catalan giants ‘will not exercise its €30 million option to buy Marcus Rashford, an amount they consider beyond their reach in the current economic climate’.

It is understood that his impact on the pitch ‘have been valued internally’ but that Barcelona have ‘decided to end its relationship with Marcus Rashford and focus its efforts on a more sustainable alternative’ with Man City winger Savinho linked.

Another story from the same publication claims that Rashford now has a ‘new destination’ with Atletico Madrid ‘prepared to pay’ the €30m that Man Utd want to complete his departure.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

* Predicting Manchester United’s 2026 midfield rebuild as Carlos Baleba signs, Bruno Fernandes leaves

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Liverpool jump back above Manchester United

* Man Utd target Ruben Neves has made ‘crazy’ decision to instead join Real Madrid

With Rashford ‘keen to stay’ in Spain, a move to Atletico could be the perfect transfer, the report adds: ‘The Atlético de Madrid coaching staff highly value Marcus Rashford’s profile. His ability to attack space, his physique, and his experience in high-level matches fit perfectly with the demands of Simeone’s system.

‘Furthermore, Atlético de Madrid believe that paying 30 million euros for a proven player is a reasonable investment and consistent with the club’s sporting ambitions.’

By choosing Atletico Madrid, it ‘would allow him to compete for important objectives, play in European competitions and assume a relevant role in a stable and competitive project’.