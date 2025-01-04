A new report has revealed a new ‘factor’ behind Marcus Rashford’s omission as Ruben Amorim ‘heard’ the Manchester United star had a ‘night out’ pre-Everton.

Rashford has been heavily criticised for his performances and attitude over the past 18 months as he’s dramatically declined since scoring 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

Initially, Amorim’s arrival appeared to benefit the Man Utd forward, who scored three goals in two games against Ipswich Town and Everton.

However, the England international was subsequently restricted to cameo appearances off the bench against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Amorim then ruthlessly omitted Rashford from his squad for the Manchester derby on December 15. A few days later, Rashford revealed his desire to leave his boyhood club in 2025.

Rashford was out of the picture for four matches before he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Monday night. This result leaves them only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking on Friday, Amorim revealed why Rashford will not be involved when Man Utd face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“It’s the same situation, at the moment he is ill,” Amorim said.

“He is not training. We will see in the future but this is like a normal player, then I make a selection. So, it’s the same.

“I think he is going to be out, this week he is out. We will see but I think this week he is out.”

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Amorim and Rashford had a ‘conversation’ after it emerged that the player had a ‘night out’ shortly before United’s match against Everton.

The report explains:

‘It was a conversation with Ruben Amorim at the start of December that goes some way to explaining why Marcus Rashford has been absent from the Manchester United side for the past five matches. ‘United had just beaten Everton 4-0, with Rashford scoring two of the goals in a vibrant display on Sunday, December 1. But after that game, Amorim heard the forward had been out in Manchester on the Friday night, November 29, less than 48 hours before Everton’s visit to Old Trafford. ‘The United head coach does not want his players in bars so close to games and asked Rashford about his movements. The England international assured Amorim he had been misinformed about a late night. ‘Three days later, however, Rashford was left out of the starting line-up for the trip to Arsenal. While rotation was at play, those questions over his social life were also a factor in Amorim’s decision.’

It is also noted that Rashford’s training performance before Man City was ‘lacklustre’ as he ‘appeared fatigued’, while he ‘does not feel be behaves differently’ from other Premier League stars.