Manchester United reportedly have a new manager at the ‘top of their list’ to replace Ruben Amorim in the summer, while Oliver Glasner has made a ‘demand’.

Man Utd are currently without a permanent manager as they opted to part company with former head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

United legend Darren Fletcher has since stepped up from his role in the academy to become interim boss and led the team in Wednesday’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley.

It has also been reported that fellow legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are the prime candidates to replace Amorim until the summer, at which point the Red Devils will appoint a long-term successor.

Looking ahead, Man Utd are being linked with several potential long-term replacements for Amorim, though it was initially reported that Crystal Palace boss Glasner is the ‘top candidate’.

Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and Andoni Iraola have also been mentioned, but a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Glasner has set a ‘non-negotiable demand’ if he’s to replace Amorim.

The report explains: ‘Insiders reveal that Glasner’s primary condition revolves around transfer assurances, ensuring he has the resources to reshape the squad in his image.

‘“Oliver isn’t one to take on a new project without the tools to succeed,” a well-placed source told us.’

However, Man Utd could end up looking elsewhere as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook is “hearing” that current England boss Tuchel is “very much at the top of the list”.

Tuchel is likely to give up his role with England after this summer’s World Cup, with Crook also explaining why a Man Utd chief could be “on the chopping block” in the coming months.

“The name that I keep hearing come the summer is Thomas Tuchel,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“The England manager is very much at the top of Man United’s list. Now, he turned down the opportunity before becoming the England manager but I don’t think that necessarily means that he wouldn’t entertain the idea.

“I would be fascinated to see how he operates alongside Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada and Christopher Vivell and if we’d get the same sort of frustration that clearly Ruben Amorim did towards the end.

“I also wonder just how secure Jason Wilcox’s position actually is. He’s got to get this interim appointment right.

“If they appoint the wrong man and results don’t improve and they miss out on European football I don’t think it will be the interim manager who’s head will be on the chopping block this time around.”