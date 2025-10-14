According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s hopes of joining FC Barcelona from Manchester United permanently have been given a new ‘massive boost’.

Rashford secured a dream move to Barcelona in the summer, joining the Spanish giants from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £30m.

The England international decided at the end of 2024 that he wanted to leave Man Utd in January and had to settle for a move to Aston Villa.

Rashford’s poor form over 18 months and his huge salary reduced his chances of signing for Barcelona or another European giant, but Aston Villa took a punt on the forward after selling Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

This risk paid off as Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Aston Villa, and his impressive return to form caught the attention of Barcelona.

In the summer, Hansi Flick’s side sanctioned a move for Rashford, who has three goals and five assists in his first ten appearances for Barcelona.

Based on current form, Barcelona could get themselves a bargain with Rashford in 2026, and a permanent transfer looks likely, with a new report from Football Insider claiming that the ‘chances of an agreement’ with the two clubs have ‘just improved’.

Rashford’s supposed ‘massive boost’ is the imminent departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, who will leave Barcelona upon the expiry of his current contract in 2026.

The report claims:

‘Sources say that while Lewandowski’s potential exit has no direct impact on Rashford’s permanent switch to Barcelona, it could free up wages for the Spanish giants to get a deal over the line.’

It has also been suggested that Kobbie Mainoo could leave Man Utd as he has only been a bit-part player under head coach Ruben Amorim.

In the summer, Man Utd rejected his request to leave on loan as they are short on options in midfield, but he is still struggling to cement himself as a regular starter for his boyhood club.

With that, Mainoo remains linked with a potential exit ahead of January as Serie A giants Napoli are interested, though a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd have already made a ‘decision on his controversial departure’.

Their fresh verdict is said to be that they ‘once again expected to block Mainoo from leaving the club in January, if he seeks a move’.

