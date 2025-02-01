Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has reportedly ‘given the green light’ for the Premier League side to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international is running out of time to leave Man Utd after he announced on New Year’s Eve that he wants to leave his boyhood club.

A fresh start is probably right for all parties, but the Red Devils are struggling to offload their academy product due to his huge salary and poor form over the past 18 months.

This month, Rashford has been linked with several European and Premier League sides, but it’s widely reported that Spanish giants Barcelona are his preferred destination.

It’s hard to see Rashford improving the La Liga leaders, but he could be a useful squad player if he can return to form.

Barcelona’s financial issues are proving an obstacle and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims they ‘feel a deal is almost off’.

He said: ‘Barcelona feel a deal for Marcus Rashford is highly unlikely and almost off, due to Financial Fair Play.’

With Barcelona’s hopes of signing Rashford seemingly over, his options are limited but Aston Villa have joined the race to sign the 27-year-old.

This follows Jhon Duran’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr for around £64m before their transfer window closed on Friday night.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein explained:

‘Aston Villa are considering a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as one of multiple options to strengthen their forward line. ‘Villa manager Unai Emery personally requested the club enter talks over Rashford as he is a big fan of the 27-year-old and believes he can help him recapture his best form.’

‘Rashford’s preference has been to join Barcelona or stay at United and therefore if he was to contemplate Premier League options such as Villa it is likely he will need some convincing. ‘In those circumstances, Rashford may consider alternatives and Villa could represent a persuasive case should they choose to proceed due to their place in the last-16 of the Champions League. Affording the money to cover the required portion of Rashford’s wages, worth £325,000 per week, is a further complicating factor.’

Romano provided a further update on Saturday morning. He tweeted: “Unai Emery has given the green light to Aston Villa board to try advance on Marcus Rashford loan deal.

“Expensive and difficult one but Villa have already approached Marcus’ camp, strong interest…and negotiations ongoing.”