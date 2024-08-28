Man Utd feel they are ‘being used’ to ‘smoke out bidders’ for Chelsea, Brentford stars

Man Utd feel that they are ‘being used’ to ‘smoke out bidders’ for certain players with the Red Devils’ ‘kitty is pretty much empty’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraouil, while Manuel Ugarte is about to sign from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd have been linked with a swap deal that could see Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho swap clubs, while Ben Chilwell is also reportedly a target for the Red Devils.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and others have also been linked and now Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan insists that Man Utd’s ‘kitty is pretty much empty’ with the club feeling like it’s being used to other club’s advantage.

Keegan wrote on X: “Believe Manchester United’s kitty is pretty much empty after Manuel Ugarte. There’s a view the club’s name is being used in an attempt to smoke out bidders for Ivan Toney, Ben Chilwell & Raheem Sterling. It is that time of the window… #mufc.”

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd could still bring in another player if the opportunity arises, while L’Equipe (via the Daily Express) have claimed that the Red Devils are ready ‘to announce another signing tomorrow’ in the form of Sekou Kone from Guidars FC for £1m.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Let’s see in the next 48 hours if Manchester United will see an opportunity on the market and if they decide to jump for it. But at the moment, they are still working on the outgoings – Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley is almost done now, and they are working also on the Jadon Sancho to Juventus saga.

“So they are focusing on different things, and then we will see in the final hours [of the window].”

On the potential Sancho to Man Utd rumours, former striker Louis Saha told Betfred: “That’s going to be a really bad piece of business, for sure, because it’s really hard to see how it can work due to all the other young attacking players already at Chelsea.

“I don’t see why he would be excited to go there and I don’t see him going to Chelsea anyway, but I could be wrong. There’s still space for him on Manchester United’s team, but the manager may want to sell him. I do understand though that Jadon’s looking for a solution to find first-team football elsewhere.”

On a possible Man Utd move for Sterling, Saha added: “He’s a great player and I don’t understand why he’s in the situation he’s in at Chelsea. I don’t really understand Chelsea at all. Due to his age, I don’t see Raheem fitting the bill for Manchester United.

“I know that we need to find that extra flair, but I would prefer to see Marcus Rashford on top form rather than signing another player in the same position. I don’t see the benefits from that situation. I’d prefer to see an attacking midfielder, which is what Jadon Sancho is.”