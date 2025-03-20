A government official has provided an update on Manchester United’s plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium as they are “not wasting a minute”.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been under immense scrutiny in recent months as he’s made several controversial calls as part of a major cost-cutting programme.

Ratcliffe and fellow Man Utd board members have hiked ticket prices, sanctioned mass redundancies, cut benefits to staff and scrapped payments to club legends.

Despite this, Man Utd have also announced plans to build a new stadium to replace Old Trafford in a massive £2bn project.

Man Utd and the government are also planning to rejuvenate the surrounding area and this project could be completed in around five years.

UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy claims they are “really confident” about Man Utd’s stadium plans.

“It’s a moving feast at the moment, but we are impatient to get the economy growing again and get projects like this off the ground. We’re not wasting a minute,” Nandy told Sky Sports.

“The Chancellor, Business Secretary and I have been in discussions and we’re really keen to crack on.

“Manchester United have to make their own plans and satisfy their own investors. What we have to do as a Government is maximise the benefits of projects like these for the communities that they serve.

“That’s why we are working with the Mayor of Greater Manchester and others. But we’re really confident we can do that.”

Nandy has also explained why they are “really excited for the project”.

“We have been in close contact with the club but also with the Mayor of Greater Manchester,” Nandy added.

“The exciting thing about this project is not just what it will do for Manchester United but what it will potentially do for the whole area and communities who live there.

“We are really excited for the project, we’re talking to them about how we can best work together to deliver it.

“We’ve seen it in other parts of the country where if you can build new infrastructure, you are able to open up more opportunities to young people from those communities to come in, play football and use those facilities.

“We have got huge waiting lists in the country for boys and girls who want to get involved in football, not just inspired by the men’s game but by the Lionesses. We’ve been racing to keep up with the facilities that are available.

“But it’s not just that. People will flock in, spend money in local shops, restaurants, cafes and takeaways. There’s a huge knock on effect for the whole local economy so we’re really excited about the project.”