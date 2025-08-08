According to reports, a ‘new suitor’ has emerged in the race to sign Manchester United star Antony amid interest from a Premier League club.

Antony has never come close to living up to his £86m price tag following his big-money move to Man Utd as he’s one of their worst post-Sir Alex Ferguson signings.

The Brazil international dropped in Man Utd‘s pecking order under Erik ten Hag at the start of last season, while Ruben Amorim opted against reintegrating him following his arrival as the winger joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan in January.

Antony benefited from this much-needed fresh start elsewhere as he enjoyed a remarkable return to form for Real Betis, grabbing nine goals and six assists in his 26 appearances in all competitions.

Before his loan move to Real Betis, Man Utd would have struggled to receive a fee of around £15m for Antony, but his stunning spell in La Liga has made him a tempting option and he’s attracted more interest this summer than the winter.

READ: Man City join Man Utd in race to sign £104m Prem star as Sesko deal could prove costly for INEOS



Still, Antony is yet to secure an exit, and Man Utd will presumably have become increasingly desperate to offload him as he’s part of their so-called bomb squad.

It has been reported throughout this summer that he is leaning towards a second spell at Real Betis as he has ‘rejected’ two other offers, but the Spanish outfit cannot afford a permanent deal and can only pursue a loan.

This leaves the door open for rivals to make a move and a new report from Caught Offside claims Portuguese outfit Benfica are a ‘new suitor’ for Antony.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘agree loan deal’ for £72m flop with one club in ‘pole’ as Romano makes ‘time to go’ claim

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals Sesko ‘medical process’ update amid set ‘unveiling’ date for £74m signing

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand reveals two concerns with Sesko signing after admitting to prefer PL alternative



There is work to be done if Man Utd and Benfica are to strike a deal as there is ‘only’ one way to strike an agreement, while a Premier League club are ‘monitoring’ Antony.

Caught Offside’s report adds: