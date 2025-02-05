Manchester United have reportedly decided their new ‘top’ transfer ‘priority’ heading into the summer after they landed Patrick Dorgu in January.

Man Utd focused on outgoings during the January transfer window, with the exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively on loan boosting their budget.

These exits funded their move to sign a new left wing-back as they paid an initial fee of around £25m to sign 20-year-old Dorgu from Serie A outfit Lecce.

The Red Devils were also linked with targets in several other positions with Ruben Amorim‘s side lacking a top-tier forward amid their struggles in front of goal.

A new report from Sky Sports has revealed why Man Utd opted against sanctioning a late ‘panic buy’ while a new ‘top forward’ is their ‘top priority’.

READ: Seven loanees who could ’embarrass’ and ‘humiliate’ parent clubs like Rashford and Man Utd



Man Utd reportedly refused to sign Spurs newbie Mathys Tel for a couple of reasons as they have ‘allowed more freedom in the summer’. Another ‘interesting element’ has also been noted.

‘Kolo Muani went to Juventus, Christopher Nkunku did not want a loan move from Chelsea, Leon Bailey was a no-go from Villa and United showed they wouldn’t panic buy with Mathys Tel. ‘Bayern Munich wanted a £5m loan fee from the club for the unproven 19-year-old and did not want to include a buy option. ‘United felt they would be developing the player for the benefit of the Bundesliga giants and whomever they would eventually sell him to. Like Arsenal, they decided to pass on the player who eventually joined Tottenham.

‘United were sensible in the winter window to allow more freedom in the summer. A guaranteed goalscorer is a priority and has been for several seasons. ‘An interesting element is that in Omar Berrada, Wilcox and the rest of the senior executive team, the club now have people who would aggressively pursue a target they want rather than not even try.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd’s three Rashford ‘truths’ emerge with Amorim ‘frustrated’ with Villa newbie for two reasons

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals key factor behind £25m January signing with ‘growing salary’ deal secured

👉 Man Utd make £150m transfer decision with key duo facing exits to boost Amorim’s ‘tough summer’

‘The defeatism over Harry Kane still hangs heavy over United, as does the non-action over Erling Haaland when they had a head start thanks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. ‘While there is still belief Rasmus Hojlund can fulfil his potential and there is admiration over Joshua Zirkzee’s personality and professionalism, United need a talisman in front of the posts.’

The report also claims Man Utd chief Wilcox has also ‘led an aggressive approach’ in one department.