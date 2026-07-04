Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni their new number one target to improve their midfield, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already lined up one midfield signing with Brazil international Ederson set to complete a move from Atalanta when the World Cup is over.

Man Utd have shown interest in plenty of midfielders already this summer but INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were reluctant to pay over the odds for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Man City and Tottenham respectively.

Another player linked was Sandro Tonali but once again the £100m fee that will see him join Tottenham proved to be too high for the Red Devils.

And now, according to Spanish newspaper AS, Man Utd have found their new number one target in the form of France international Tchouameni witht the Real Madrid midfielder understood to be the Red Devils’ new ‘favourite’.

The report added: ‘After Mateus Fernandes rejected a move to Manchester United, the English club has once again set its sights on Tchouameni.

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‘They believe the Real Madrid midfielder is the ideal replacement for Casemiro, but they also know it will be a very difficult and expensive transfer, as Real Madrid doesn’t want to lose the Frenchman. Only a substantial sum of money could lure him away from the Bernabeu.’

Tchouameni and Scott are on Man Utd’s list – Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Tchouameni is on Man Utd’s list of targets, while Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is also attracting their attention.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

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“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd. Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving. But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

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