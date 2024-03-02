Newcastle are “willing to take” a hit of over £2m to stop Dan Ashworth leaving to join Man Utd, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Red Devils last month and, in doing so, assumed control of the footballing operations at the club.

The British billionaire has already appointed Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Man City as the new CEO at Old Trafford, while Ashworth is his top target to become new sporting director.

However, it is proving hard to strike a deal with Newcastle as their Premier League rivals reportedly want £20m to agree to Ashworth’s release after putting the director on gardening leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained the situation with Man Utd looking at alternatives if they can’t secure a deal for Ashworth before the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think it’s a possibility that we see Dan Ashworth’s move from Newcastle to Manchester United wrapped up this week, but it’s not going to be easy as we expect Newcastle to be tough in negotiations. It is expected that if you want to sign an important director like Ashworth, it will be tricky.

“Still, there will be negotiations this week and Man United want to sign Ashworth now, so they can plan for this summer’s transfer window. They really want to make it happen, so I think INEOS will try as they see Ashworth as crucial for this project. Man United will try their best.

“Sam Jewell at Brighton is another name being linked with Man United, but also with Chelsea. It’s not decided yet, with Brighton still having conversations to try to keep him at the club – they want to understand what is the situation, and then to proceed, but they never panic about people leaving the club.

“Jason Wilcox at Southampton could also be one to watch, as United are considering different options, so let’s see what they decide to do.”

And now Football Insider insist that Newcastle are prepared to make a ‘£2m sacrifice’ in order to block a move to Man Utd with the Magpies willing to pay his wages.

“I think Newcastle are willing to take on Ashworth’s salary,” football finance expert Maguire told Football Insider. “They see Manchester United as a potential rival competing for Champions League places and placed in the Premier League.

“Each league position was worth £3.1million in prize money last season and that is being increased next season.

“It means that if Newcastle finish one place higher up by denying Ashworth’s move then it pays for itself.”