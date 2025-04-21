Newcastle have been “more aggressive” in their pursuit of Wolves star Matheus Cunha but Ruben Amorim has ‘swayed’ the Brazilian, according to reports.

Cunha will be at the centre of a transfer battle this summer as the Brazilian looks set to leave Molineux no matter what as Premier League rivals look prepare to trigger his £62.5m release clause.

The 25-year-old has managed 16 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season to catch the eye of a number of clubs, though it now looks as though he will move to either Manchester United or Newcastle at the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle have been “more aggressive” than United in their pursuit of Cunha as they see him as “the perfect player”.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I think it can be a quick deal, to be honest. I think so. Let’s see how quick, but I think this can be a quick deal.

“Because, as you mentioned, there is a release clause and all parties involved, the player, club, they really want to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“So I think it can be a quick deal. There is genuine interest from Newcastle. They really, really like the player. They believe it could be perfect for their style.”

“I think Newcastle, in terms of interest at the moment, are a bit more aggressive, because they consider Matheus Cunha as a perfect player for Eddie Howe.

“And so I think they can really go strong on this one.”

But Howe and Newcastle look set to be disappointed according to the Daily Mail, who claim Cunha is ‘inching closer’ to a move to Old Trafford.

‘The 25-year old looks to have been swayed by the prospect of playing a pivotal role in Ruben Amorim’s squad revamp’, the report states.

Manchester United are also interested in signing a Championship duo and battling Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Romano revealed on Sunday that the Premier League is Simons’ ‘most likely’ landing spot this summer as his ‘dream’ will likely have to wait.

He wrote on X: ‘Xavi Simons plans for potential summer move as concrete possibility, as reported weeks ago. Premier League clubs are informed as it’s the most likely destination for fee around €75m to RB Leipzig. Xavi dreams to play for Barça one day, but it’s unlikely for this summer.’