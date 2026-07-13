Newcastle star reaches decision on joining Man Utd in next deal after Tielemans

Lewis Hall has reached a decision on whether he wants to join Man Utd from Newcastle this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been prioritising deals for new midfielders this summer with Man Utd closing in on their first two signings of the summer.

Man Utd are about to announce the signing of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is set to join in a deal worth around £50m.

And in an incredible update from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Man Utd are now closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa Youri Tielemans, after triggering a £35m release clause in his contract.

Man Utd are also looking for another midfielder, depending on finding the right fit at the right price, while a left-back and left-winger are also on their list of priorities this summer.

Newcastle defender Hall has long been linked with a move to Man Utd with the England international having a great season at St James’ Park.

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Speaking in June, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd “have genuine interest” in signing Hall from Newcastle.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention something on Manchester United, because over the last two, three days, Manchester United kept the contacts alive and active with those close to Lewis Hall, the left back from Newcastle.

“Manchester United already made contact a few weeks ago. Manchester United have genuine interest in the player. They really like Lewis Hall, so he’s one of the targets. Of course, we know Manchester United are going to be busy with midfielders, that area of the pitch for Man United remains a priority, because Ederson is coming, Ederson is done.

“But then after Ederson, one more midfielder- at least it could be two, we will see- but one more midfielder will join Manchester United. Then left back remains a position they want to cover. Lewis Hall is a player they really, really love at Manchester United.”

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And now our friends at TEAMtalk insist that Man Utd are still ‘firmly focused on signing’ Hall from Newcastle with the 21-year-old ‘Michael Carrick’s first-choice option to strengthen the left side of his defence’.

Man Utd ‘remain convinced Hall wants the move to Old Trafford’ and TEAMtalk adds: ‘Sources indicate the 21-year-old sees the opportunity to work under Carrick and establish himself at United as hugely attractive.

‘Hall is understood to be comfortable arriving initially to compete with Luke Shaw before eventually succeeding the England international as the club’s long-term first-choice left-back.’

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