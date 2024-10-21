Newcastle boss Howe ‘tempted’ by Man Utd job with Red Devils confident of immediate hire

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would be “tempted” by the Man Utd job if they sacked Erik ten Hag, according to former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown.

Man Utd made a terrible start to the new season with Ten Hag’s side accumulating just 11 points from eight Premier League matches.

Their 2-1 win over Brentford took a little bit of the heat off Ten Hag on Saturday with speculation over the international break about several managers being lined up to replace him.

Man Utd are currently 11th in the Premier League with Ten Hag leading them to their lowest ever finish last season as they ended in eighth position.

Ten Hag survived the sack over the summer but there’s now discussion about Man Utd lining up potential successors so they are prepared for potentially sacking the Dutchman.

Newcastle boss Howe is “on their list” with former Man Utd chief scout Brown hearing that he would be “tempted” if the Red Devils came knocking.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve heard he’d be tempted by the opportunity. No matter the situation the club finds itself in, anybody would be temped by that offer.

“There are major problems which need overhauling, but it’s a great place to be and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Howe, I believe, would back himself to sort out some of those problems, and that would get the crowd on his side.

“He’s got a very good reputation. I’ve never worked with him personally but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him and his management.

“I don’t think there are that many candidates in the frame for the job now.

“If Ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, where would they go next? That’s why the owners haven’t pulled the trigger, and that’s why Howe’s name is on their list.

“They obviously feel that if they pull the trigger, he would consider taking over.”

Man Utd boss Ten Hag is relaxed about his future despite the pressure and insists the “target is to win a trophy again”.

Ten Hag said at the Football Writers’ Association Northern Managers Awards dinner: “It is football, you have to live for now. (What happened) is in the past, you have to prove (yourself) every day, you have to prove yourself every season so we have to go for it.

“We are in the start of the season and we will see where we end but our target is to win a trophy again.”

