Manchester United and Newcastle have both submitted ‘offers’ for Benjamin Sesko, as a report reveals when the striker will ‘decide’ his future with a third option an ‘unlikely’ possibility.

United completed the signings of Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon early in the window before dragging their feet to get a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.

A new striker is now their priority, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as their top target, though Ollie Watkins is still of interest to the Red Devils.

Newcastle have made the early running in the race to sign Sesko but now Man Utd have made their move to ‘open formal talks’ today in order to get a deal done.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Before The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

Ornstein added: ‘Watkins has admirers at Old Trafford but Villa told United early in the window that the 29-year-old is not for sale and are adamant he is staying. The United hierarchy are reluctant to pay what they thought it may have taken for Villa to consider doing business.’

TBR Football now claim that ‘offers have been submitted’ for Sesko by both Man Utd and Newcastle, with chief correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing when the Slovenian is expected to decide his future, with a third option still an “unlikely” possibility.

“Personal terms are not an issue for either club, but the talks were based around the projects on offer in the North West and North East,” Bailey said.

“Now the decision is with Sesko, but it is believed he will confirm his decision before the weekend. There is the chance he decides to remain in Germany for another season, but that is now seen as unlikely.

“RB Leipzig gave permission to both clubs to hold talks with Sesko, who they have accepted can leave, as long as their terms are met.”

A Daily Mail report earlier on Wednesday claimed that ‘the feeling inside Newcastle is that Sesko is likely to go to Manchester United’.