According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready to capitalise’ on Newcastle United’s situation by signing England international Lewis Hall.

Newcastle are enduring another incredibly difficult summer after losing Alexander Isak and missing out on several notable targets ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

This summer is proving even worse for Newcastle, who have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur after missing out on European qualification.

Now, it has emerged that head coach Eddie Howe is ‘set to leave’ Newcastle, who already have his replacement in place.

And more exits could follow in the coming days, with Bruno Guimaraes targeting a move to Premier League champions Arsenal and Hall linked with a switch to Man Utd.

READ: Eddie Howe leaves after making Newcastle better than Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs



So far this summer, the Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

Man Utd are expected to sign one more midfielder in the coming weeks, while they could also recruit a new left-back.

United need a new left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw, who cannot be relied upon for a full season when they contest in several competitions. He is also in the final year of his contract and needs to be replaced.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Hall is Man Utd’s top choice to be Shaw’s long-term replacement, while the Newcastle star is also said to want the move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd ‘ready to capitalise’ on Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle United

Now, a report from The Sun claims Hall is ‘keen’ on a move to Man Utd, partly becuase he ‘wants out’ from Newcastle United.

READ MORE: Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle United for three reasons as David Ornstein reveals exit U-turn

Hall is said to have been ‘unhappy’ at Newcastle after he felt that his ‘positional change’ towards the end of last season ‘cost him’ a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

And Man Utd are said to be ‘considering a transfer raid’ on Newcastle for Hall as they are ‘ready to capitalise’ on the ‘disarray’ at St James’ Park.

The report adds:

‘United want to bring in a left-sided player and are now prepared to cash in on teenage left back Harry Amass. ‘The struggle to sell Marcus Rashford, United’s highest earner on £325,000 a week, effectively prohibits United from recruiting a left-wing specialist. United have several specialist and auxiliary left backs but Shaw recently turned 31 and lacks an outright competitor.’

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