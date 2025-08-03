Man Utd, Newcastle target Sesko ‘chooses new club’ but three ‘alarm bells’ ring

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

Man Utd will win the race for Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko if they make an acceptable bid for the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new centre-forward to compliment the new attacking options at their disposal after signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the table.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came in for lots of criticism with the two strikers only scoring seven Premier League goals between them.

And now Man Utd have seemingly settled on Sesko being their top target this summer with the Red Devils preferring him to Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle had a bid rejected for Sesko on Saturday with the structure of the deal not right despite matching RB Leipzig’s €80m valuation of the Slovenia international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update early on Sunday morning with Man Utd waiting for the green light from Sesko before making a bid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle have sent a bid and there is an ongoing negotiation with Red Bull Leipzig.

“Newcastle are ready to pay what it takes if Sesko decides to join them. Man Utd are ready to bid and start negotiations if Sesko decides to join them.

“So everything depends on Sesko. At the moment Sesko has still not decided between Newcastle and Man Utd.

“The agent of Sesko is now in Leipzig so we are entering decision time. Man Utd made clear to Leipzig on Saturday that they will send a bid for Sesko if the player will open doors to join them.

“The deal is very open between the two clubs.”

And now Football Insider claim that the green light has come after Sesko has ‘chosen’ Man Utd as his new club despite an offer from Newcastle.

The report adds that the RB Leipzig striker ‘wants to join Man United this summer despite rival interest from Newcastle United with talks ongoing behind the scenes.’

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke added: “Man United have made him their number one target.

“They are trying to get a deal over the line for him and have made the player an offer, but it won’t be easy dealing with Leipzig as we know.

“We’ve seen Arsenal already this summer not being able to get a deal done for the Slovenia international, but it looks like United are trying everything they can.

“The key for United is that the player wants to move to Old Trafford.

“They will be confident that will give them the edge to win the race for Sesko, who has also been a target for Newcastle due to the ongoing speculation about Alexander Isak.”

The Daily Mirror has revealed the three main ‘alarm bells’ that saw Arsenal pull out of a move for Sesko earlier this summer and opt for Viktor Gyokeres instead.

The Gunners were concerned at ‘the mammoth fee Leipzig were requesting as well as his own personal terms’, while Arsenal were ‘wary about the mental demands Sesko would have to endure of being the player leading the Arsenal attack and whether he’d be able to handle the scrutiny’.

And the Daily Mirror added: ‘Arsenal’s reasons for pulling out of a deal for him could spark some concern at United, who know all about spending big money on young strikers who end up struggling to justify their price tag.’