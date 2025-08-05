Man Utd, Newcastle target Sesko now ‘leaning towards’ one club as ‘two things must happen’

Benjamin Sesko is now ‘leaning towards’ one club as Man Utd and Newcastle fight it out over the RB Leipzig striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils and the Magpies are both keen on bringing Sesko to the Premier League this summer with the clubs making the RB Leipzig striker their main striker target.

Only four teams scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League last season, while Newcastle could lose top goalscorer Alexander Isak to Liverpool this summer.

Newcastle are currently leading the race with Leipzig after submitting an offer worth €90m on Monday with the bid set to be ‘accepted’ by the Bundesliga side.

Giving an update on their live blog, Sky Sports wrote: ‘Manchester United are discussing internally the next steps regarding their interest in Sesko.

‘United have not made an official bid and are aware of Newcastle’s latest offer, but they intend to remain disciplined and will not get drawn into a bidding war.’

Sesko is understood to be ‘open to both projects’ but a source has told Sky Sports that he is ‘leaning towards United – if they can agree a deal with Leipzig’.

Former Sheffield United striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, who now works in the media in for Viaplay and ESPN, has claimed that ‘two things must happen’ for Man Utd to get a deal over the line.

Fjortoft wrote on X: ‘Re: Sesko I fully respect Manchester United’s stance in saying, “We only want players who genuinely want to play for us.” That principle is admirable and important for building the right culture.

‘However, the current situation with RB Leipzig highlights the challenge of that strategy in the real market. Newcastle have made a strong bid, reportedly €80m plus €10m in add-ons, putting pressure on any competing club.

‘As the selling club, RB Leipzig’s objective is straightforward: to secure the best possible deal. For Manchester United, this means two things must happen: a) Convince the player that United is the right move, not just emotionally, but also in terms of sporting project and ambition. b) Convince RB Leipzig that United can at least match Newcastle’s offer, whether through direct financial terms (a bid) or other guarantees. Without both, this becomes very difficult.’

Fjortoft later added: ‘Subject: Re: Sesko Fresh updates from Leipzig this morning: the club still expects Manchester United to submit a bid. The key questions now are: Is this just a tactic to buy more time? Or are they trying to pressure Newcastle into raising their offer even further? Don’t forget- Newcastle’s deadline expires today.’

Fjortoft continued: ‘The WAITING game. Manchester United waiting for Sesko. Sesko waiting for Manchester United.’