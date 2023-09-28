Man Utd, Newcastle ‘stalking’ of €100m star has Valencia ‘rubbing their hands’

Valencia are ‘rubbing their hands’ at the prospect of a big payday as Manchester United and Newcastle take a keen interest in Javi Guerra.

The 20-year-old is receiving glowing reports in Spain after a stunning start to the season which has seen him score three goals and claim one assist.

Guerra has made just 17 senior appearances for Valencia since breaking into the first team last season, but a report earlier this week claimed the ‘hype’ is based on ‘reality’.

It’s there’s ‘very close monitoring’ both from Manchester United and Newcastle, who ‘stalk’ the Spain Under-21 star, with the Red Devils said to be following the central midfielder in ‘every game’ as they rate him as a ‘top player’.

Valencia slapped a €100m release clause on Guerra when he signed a new contract last season but it’s claimed United believe they could land him for significantly less with the La Liga side deemed a ‘vulnerable club’.

And as reported by Sport Witness, according to Journalist Toni Hernández, writing in his column for Deporte Valenciano, Guerra could indeed leave Valencia next year.

It’s claimed the Spanish club are ‘rubbing their hands with the transfer of Javi Guerra’ as it’s now ‘evident’ that several clubs are looking into the possibility of signing him, and the list will only grow if he continues to progress this season.

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja says Guerra “has to be calm” amid the hype.

“Javi’s progress has been very fast. He finished last season well and this year he has started being a protagonist in defensive actions, scoring goals… this always highlights the work of each player,” said Baraja.

“He has to be calm, assume and manage this situation and we have to try to make him focus on what is important, on the day to day work.

“He still has to work, he’s still very young. You have to know how to handle it and he’s taking his time to manage everything. He only has to think about football.”

READ MORE: Man Utd expectation now has to be three Old Trafford games, three victories