Newcastle transfer blow could make Man Utd deal for Mbeumo ‘incredibly difficult’

Man Utd could stung by Newcastle’s interest in Yoane Wissa with a transfer potentially impacting their deal for Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in two new faces in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves in a big-money move, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd are looking to make their third signing in the form of Bryan Mbeumo with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing on Thursday that the Red Devils had submitted an improved third bid for the Cameroon international.

However, there are claims that Newcastle’s failed attempts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike – who looks likely to join Liverpool – could have been repercussions for Man Utd.

Ornstein also confirmed yesterday that Newcastle have moved on to Brentford forward Wissa with Sky Sports explaining how that could become an issue for Man Utd if they don’t get a deal over the line for Mbeumo quickly.

Sky Sports wrote: ‘The departure of Wissa would make it incredibly difficult for Brentford to sell Bryan Mbeumo as well.

‘It is seen by the club as too significant a loss of attacking talent and goals after already losing their head coach Thomas Frank and captain, Christian Norgaard, this summer.’

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to get expendable players out the door as soon as possible in order to stop their stagnation in the transfer market.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “Manchester United did a lot of business at the start of the window – they got Matheus Cunha in and there was also talk about Bryan Mbeumo joining from Brentford. It was an exciting time, and it sounded like they’d have a right go this summer, but then it stagnated.

“This stagnation has probably got a lot to do with the players that need to get out of the door this summer. When you’re trying to get players out of your football club that don’t want to be there, that’s probably one of the hardest parts of management, especially when they are on big money.

“There is a lot of money they need to get off the wage bill before they start buying more players. The owners probably thought it would be easier to offload these players to other clubs, but they’re finding it hard – that’s the problem.”

Sheringham added: “It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it. It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position. They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers.

“I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment.

“The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it. They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”