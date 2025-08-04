Shearer warns Man Utd, Newcastle over transfer ‘gamble’ and slams ‘disastrous window’ at St James’ Park

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thinks Man Utd and the Magpies would be taking “a gamble” by signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Geordies have made a €80m bid for Sesko, reaching the German side’s valuation, but it was turned down by Leipzig over the structure of a deal.

Reports claim that Man Utd are set to ‘match’ Newcastle‘s offer for the Slovenia international with the Red Devils waiting on the green light from the player.

Both the Red Devils and the Magpies have missed out on other targets so far this summer and it will be a tough blow to take for whichever club loses out on Sesko.

But former Newcastle striker Shearer insists that a transfer for Sesko is “a gamble” for Man Utd or Newcastle as he is young and unproven in the Premier League.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “With Sesko, I know he’s young, but that would be a gamble because you’re going to have to pay a decent sized fee.

“I saw him two or three times in the Champions League last season and there’s definitely room for improvement.

“Yes, there’s certainly a talent there but there’s a lot improvement that can be made as well. You’re bringing someone who’s unknown into the Premier League and that’s always a bit of a risk.”

On Newcastle’s transfer window so far, Shearer added: “Up to now it’s been a disastrous window for Newcastle. It was meant to be the time we kicked on with heavy investment and hopefully go to another level. It’s been anything but that to be honest.

“They’ve missed out on several first-choice targets, so up to now it’s been really poor. Their transfer window has been a mess.

“I thought Isak might have stayed for another season and then this would have happened next summer. But it is what it is.

“If he can’t be persuaded to stay then you take the money and you just say, “thanks for the great memories, off you go.”

German football expert Rune Gjerulff has identified the areas of Sesko’s game that he will need to improve to adapt to the Premier League.

Gjerulff told Bulinews: “It was quite a tough season for Leipzig, which forced them to change coach after a disappointing Champions League campaign. They’ve been struggling, which reflects on his output, but he was still one of their best and most consistent players.

“Sesko’s strengths are certainly his physicality and speed – he’s great at making dangerous runs in behind defences, but he’s also a very clinical and instinctive finisher, especially when the ball drops to him in the area. His work rate is good and he’s a willing runner off the ball as well.

“His hold-up play is quite strong, but I think his link-up play is a side of his game that he can still improve. It’s not that he’s bad at that side of the game, but compared to someone like Kai Havertz, he’s not at that level. In particular, his passing will need to get a lot better.

“But during his young career, he’s shown he can take those steps forward. His mentality is definitely a strength – he’s a player who wants to learn and wants to improve so in that sense he will be a quick learner.”