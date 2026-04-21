Man Utd proved right as ‘shambolic’ Garnacho sparks second Chelsea ‘sack’ debate

While Manchester United are reveling in the fantastic decision to replace Alejandro Garnacho with Matheus Cunha, the Argentina winger has caused yet more issues at Chelsea.

Man Utd sold Garnacho to Chelsea for £40million last summer, with the player signing a huge seven-year deal in west London. That came after Garnacho had fallen out with then-United head coach Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho was left stunned by Amorim’s decision to leave him out of the starting eleven for the Europa League final. The 21-year-old’s brother, Roberto, claimed Amorim had thrown the attacker ‘under the bus’.

Garnacho endured another torrid day in a Chelsea shirt on Saturday, as his former club United handed Liam Rosenior’s side their fourth straight Premier League defeat.

The Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross has slammed Garnacho, claiming he is ‘the embodiment of young footballers these days’ as he is ‘writing cheques his talent cannot cash’.

Chelsea have ‘become the punchbag of the Premier League’, and their decision to sign Garnacho for £40m is the perfect example of the ‘shambolic dysfunction’ at the club.

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Cross writes: ‘Whoever was responsible for thinking this was a good idea should be sacked on the spot.’

Cross blasts Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali for claiming recent signings such as Garnacho are ‘world-class’.

‘It’s difficult to find another footballer who has a greater sense of arrogance and entitlement than Garnacho,’ he states.

This is where United come into the fold. Cross discloses that United sold Garnacho to stop his ‘poisonous attitude’ affecting the squad further.

Incredibly, the report adds that United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ after Chelsea submitted their £40m bid for Garnacho.

The Red Devils have been praised by the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler for their decision to sell Garnacho and revamp their attack with the capture of Cunha.

For Garnacho, things are just going from bad to worse. Luke Shaw posted a picture of him pushing Garnacho to the floor after Saturday’s game, which saw a host of United players respond humorously.

Clearly, those at United were happy to see him leave.

Alejandro Garnacho a ‘disgrace’

Former United academy manager Nicky Butt, meanwhile, has called Garnacho a ‘disgrace’.

“The best thing for me that Manchester United did was sell him because, forget his ability, I don’t think he’s that great anyway,” Butt said.

“However, his attitude for me was a disgrace when he was at United.

“That’s why that happens when people post things like that [Shaw on Instagram]. If you are in a changing room and you leave and completely disrespect your teammates and football club.

“He’d have been taken out every single day in training. He’d have been put in his place very quickly with the likes of the players we got brought up with. Swatted down, taken out.

“He would’ve been treated really badly if he behaved like that, but he’d have learnt from it and got better.”

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